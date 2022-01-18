Sad Frosty, an underground rapper who also found fame online, has died. He was 24.

The hip-hop industry mourns as another member of its community, Sad Frosty, has passed away at a very young age.

On his official Instagram page, the moderator shared a photo of Sad Frosty alongside the caption, "Long Live Sad Frosty, 3/4/97 - 1/14/22."

His over 230,000 followers who learned about his death immediately showered him with heartfelt messages and tributes. They also took to Twitter and remembered the rapper's legacy.

One said, "Today was a crazy day, RIP Sad Frosty, he was a good dude, I met him when he was running a XXXTentacion fan page and he was a fan of mine and we started chopping it up and became cool, years later he started to do music and became Sad Frosty, it was cool to see his evolution."

"Fr he always seemed like such a good happy dude, it always hurts more when someone that's talented and just all around a good person passes away. I hope no matter the cause of death, that he's doing what he loves in the afterlife. Praying for his family and friends as well," another replied.

Sad Frosty's cause of death remains unknown. However, several Twitter users assumed that his death might be drug-related. Still, this should be taken with a grain of salt as nothing has been confirmed yet.

Sad Frosty's Short-Lived Spotlight

Sad Frosty broke the music scene for the first time with his single, ADHD Freestyle. According to The Sun, the rapper collaborated with his fellow hip-hop artist DC the Don and worked on a single titled "Beavis and Butthead."

The single's video already raked 1.5 million views on his YouTube channel, which has nearly 95,000 subscribers.

He worked in the music industry without the help of any major label. Still, he successfully released more hit songs, including "Crib with a Lake," "Ice Cream," and "New Kicks."

Sad Frosty famously interacted with his fans online, as well, that he immediately established a worthy TikTok. He currently has over 61,900 followers on the platform and posted something for the last time three days ago.

His personal life - his real name, parents, and family details - remains unknown. But it was assumed that the underground rapper was of Mexican descent.

