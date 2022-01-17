Ben Affleck failed to impress his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, following his recent comments about their marriage.

Nearly four years since Affleck and Garner officially ended their marriage, the "Justice League" actor continuously talked about his life recently and dragged his ex-wife with his issues. For instance, he told "Howard Stern Show" that the actress was the reason behind his alcohol addiction, but it was not well-received by the public that he earned backlash because of his reckless comments.

Aside from getting bad press, Affleck reportedly disappointed Garner with his actions, leading him to lose the actress even more.

Woman's Day first claimed that the actor and his ex-wife fought over the interview as it affected the progress of making their family blend despite their divorce. Unfortunately, Affleck has been neglecting her feelings, especially when he made comments about his drinking habit.

"Ben is constantly texting or ducking out to take phone calls from J.Lo," the source said. "Jen made it clear she was annoyed and there was a pointed comment made."



Meanwhile, Life & Style Magazine shared a similar claim and said Garner felt so disgusted because of her ex-husband's comments. After Affleck's interview, she reportedly began plotting to get revenge, but she already began bad-mouthing him to all her friends to destroy him.

Are Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner Feuding?

There have been viral videos where Affleck and Garner can be seen as if they were feuding. However, these news outlets failed to mention how the duo laughed afterward.

In addition, Affleck made it clear that the press took his comments out of context. In the actor's interview on "Good Morning America," he alleged that the media translated what he said into something opposite.

"I went on and said how much we respect each other, and care about each other, and cared about our kids and put them first. And they said I had blamed my ex-wife for my alcoholism and I was trapped in this marriage. Just made me out to be the worst, most insensitive, stupid, awful guy," he went on.

Meanwhile, there is no way Garner would bad-mouth him in front of her friends as she has been known as someone who is notoriously private. With that, it is safe to say that those comments are baseless and only made to make Affleck look shady.

