Kate Middleton is said to be prepared for any allegations Prince Harry makes in his much-anticipated memoir.

Once the book, which is set to be released this fall, is launched, a fresh round of attacks on the British royal family will undoubtedly be felt.

The Duchess of Cambridge is said to feel betrayed since she may be referenced in the book, which could include secrets or falsehoods about her, and she never expected her brother-in-law to drag her into the battle.

The reported feud between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the British royal family has been going on for more than a year.

There have already been reports that they will reconcile shortly, with one source suggesting that Kate has given up hope of making peace with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and is instead prepared for the fallout from the book.

Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana's father, according to a Woman's Day article, cross the line by spilling a lot of tea on his blue-blooded family.

The Duchess of Cambridge is apparently left with little option but to cut relations with him as a result of what's going on, since the schism has severely harmed their bond.

Last year, Kate allegedly attempted everything she could to mend fences between Prince William and Prince Harry. Things, on the other hand, have taken a wild turn.

The Cambridges are also reportedly doing anything they can just to "stop anything problematic from being published."

However, the insider allegedly that they can "only do so much."

According to the insider, "William and Catherine are preparing for the worst."

Kate is reportedly preparing to defend her family.

"Harry's in for a shock and may well live to regret ever dragging Kate into his and Meghan's war against the monarchy."

Before Meghan Markle became who she is today, Prince Harry and Kate Middleton's relationship was described as a "good brother-sister bond."

READ ALSO: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the Verge of Bankruptcy, Mansion Secretly Being Disposed?

The Truth About Woman's Day's Report

Although Prince Harry is planning to publish a memoir, there is no sign that Kate Middleton feels deceived.

Behind closed doors, no one knows how the royals are feeling.

The source of the report was not mentioned, and there is no proof that Kate is feeling this way.

Nobody knows what Prince Harry will be revealed in his memoir, but per his publisher, it would be about a "definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses and life lessons that have helped shape him."



READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth II Heartbreak: Expert Questions How Much Monarch Can Endure And It's Only The Start Of 2022