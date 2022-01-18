Are you ready for Harry Potter and the Parody Songs?

Daniel Radcliffe is set to be starring in a biopic about Weird Al Yankovic titled Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Yankovic is a five time Grammy Award winner, known for his iconic parody songs such as Another One Rides the Bus and Smells Like Nirvana. Not only are we over the moon about this casting. We also felt that we were due another Weird Al Yankovic movie. The songwriter himself said:

When my last movie UHF came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork. I'm very happy to say we're on schedule...And I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for.

We are sure that Radcliffe will do a phenomenal job with the iconic role. Although, as is jokingly poked at by Yankovic, he will be ever cemented in time as the famous wizard boy, Radcliffe has demonstrated his acting range in the years since leaving Hogwarts, expertly appearing in Swiss Army Man, Oregon Trail, and Escape from Pretoria as well as stage performances such as How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Equus, and Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead. This biopic will be a hilariously magical experience for all.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story will premiere exclusively to Roku.