In a recent interview with Interview Magazine, Julia Fox, Kanye West's new flame, shared about her relationship with the rapper and her epic date night. Fox, who was previously a dominatrix, mentioned how she felt taken care of when dating Kanye, a different experience than her previous relationships, and about how "the vibes [she's] getting are very much about tolerance, kindness, and love.

Interestingly, in the same interview, Fox claims to cancel cancel culture by "putting an end to this black-and-white thinking." She insists that she doesn't read headlines or comments about her or Kanye, preferring to simply focus on connecting with people who are like-minded and avoiding hostile environments.

Fox's response is most likely due to her new connection with Kanye. Despite being one of the most influential musicians in recent times, West has been criticized heavily on the internet for his rants and bouts of mental health breakdowns, which may have led to the downfall of his seven-year marriage with Kim Kardashian.

Fox seems to allude to this dichotomy the public has toward's Kanye's legacy by saying, "People shouldn't be defined by their darkest moment. As humans, we commit violence to each other, we police each other. We've created such a hostile environment, especially on the internet."

At the moment, Fox and Kanye seem happily in love. Her date involved Fox receiving an address with no further instructions. As she appeared at the specified location, a futuristic warehouse, Kanye put on the 2020 film, "Zola," an allusion to the second time Fox and Kanye had hung out. In attendance were big names, such as Dave Chappelle, Marilyn Manson, Naomi Campbell, Cam'ron, and Jack Donoghue, among others.

As part of the Interview Magazine feature, Kanye and Fox also participated in darkly seductive photoshoot. Clad in black leather and showing off back tattoos that resemble a cello's f-holes, Fox poses on tables like the meal's main dish or hangs herself off her lover, while West stands over her like a casually-dressed cult leader.

