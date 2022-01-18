Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet seemingly have a more serious reason that pushed them to officially file for divorce.

Hollywood saw another pair end their relationship instantly this year. Momoa's Instagram account shared their joint statement last week, announcing the end of their marriage.

"We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times... A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception... feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring," the statement read. "And so~ We share our Family news~That we are parting ways in marriage."

While it seems like they decided their divorce easily, a source recently revealed that the split did not happen overnight.

Is THIS Why Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet Split?

In a report shared by People, a source close to Bonet revealed that the estranged couple contemplated the decision for a long time. Per the insider, Momoa and Bonet "were amazing for years, until they no longer were."

The source then revealed the potential cause of divorce, saying that the former pair grew apart due to their different focuses.

"A few years ago, Jason was struggling to find work. Now his career is booming. And he wants to keep working as much as he can," the source said. "[Meanwhile, Bonet] "has had no interest in joining the actor on every location. She enjoys her life in L.A."

The source added that it had been difficult for them to be apart for a long time. Unfortunately, the distance made them grow differently away from each other. Distance, for some people, strengthens the marriage. But for Momoa and Bonet, their time apart became a disaster.

READ ALSO: Prince Andrew Dated Ghislaine Maxwell? New Shocking Details About Royal Prince's Relationship Revealed

Regardless of what happened, the source assured that both of them are mature and will stay in touch in pursuit of co-parenting Nakoa-Wolf and Lola.

A few days following the announcement, fans spotted the "Aquaman" star without his ring for the first time.

In photos released by the Daily Mail, the 42-year-old actor was seen around Los Angeles without his wedding ring.

The former couple began dating in 2004 before saying "I Do" in October 2017.

But even before sharing their statement, Bonet seemingly hinted at the change in her and Momoa's relationship. She told Marisa Tomei for Interview magazine's December 21, 2021 profile that she is learning to be new.

READ MORE: Ben Affleck Loses Jennifer Garner For Good? Actor Reportedly Made Ex-Wife Feel Disgusted Because of These