Brian Cox was reportedly not disrespecting Johnny Depp when he branded him "overrated and overblown."

Cox, despite being a veteran actor, found himself in the middle of hot waters when he shared his opinion about Depp on his "Putting Rabbit in the Hat." He reportedly received an offer to play the Governor role in "Pirates of the Caribbean" but refused as it was the "most thankless" in the franchise.

Aside from slamming his supposed role, he also called out the actor for transforming the film into "Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow" show.

Following his comment, Cox defended himself and told Yahoo! Entertainment that he did not write those words about Depp out of disrespect.

"What certain people accused me of was my lack of respect, and I really do not disrespect anybody involved in this profession because I know how difficult it is," he said. "Now, I may have reservations about their talent, but I certainly don't disrespect them."



He also claimed that his reservations about the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star are minimal. While he repeated that Depp is overblown, Cox also noted that the actor still has considerable work.

Instead of Cox, Jonathan Pryce eventually played the Governor role in the 2003 "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl" and the next two sequels.

Brian Cox Praised Other Actors

Cox did not have pure condemnations against Hollywood stars. In fact, he showered several actors with praises.

He particularly mentioned Morgan Freeman, Alan Rickman, and Peter O'Toole as the people he speaks highly of. In his book, he also applauded Mel Gibson and Woody Allen for their works.

Cox then said Bryan Singer, who has been hit by multiple sexual assault allegations, reportedly behaved in an honorable way while director "X2" in 2003. While the movie's creators did not want him to star in the movie, Singer reportedly told him to convince others as he was the better fit.

"He was true to his word and when someone is true to their word, you have to acknowledge that and say that was a good act. That was a kind and considerate act," he went on.

Cox released his memoir "Putting the Rabbit in the Hat" on January 18.

