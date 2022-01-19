Lena Dunham,the creator of the hit HBO show Girls, says that a reboot of the iconic show is not entirely out of consideration. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she credited the prospect of a potential reboot to the current Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That... She has been in talks with HBO about the prospect of a return, revealing to THR, "We all recognize it's not time yet. I want it to be at a moment when the characters' lives have really changed. Right now, everyone would just be wanting to see Kylo Ren." The obsessive love of the show, while wonderful to Dunham, was not necessarily something that the mega-talent ever expected.

"I wasn't some teenager who was like, 'I'm going to be a TV star...I was a weird theater and poetry kid. I literally thought I was going to be a film teacher at my old high school and make experimental movies on the side."

From making and starring in the well known series to her new film Sharp Stick, Dunham's career has always been about the art. She has taken care to keep her life in perspective. She strives to be a human first and an artist second. Since her time on Girls she made the decision not to spend much time in front of the camera. The only work she's been seen in since the show's series wrap was in a small capacity in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The artist explained the logic behind this strategic and sanity-saving move.

"I just realized that the experience of Girls and my 20s was such an all-encompassing hurricane of both validation and derision that in order for me to keep that place of myself that loved to make art, that was what needed to happen."

Dunham is incredibly human. She has faced criticism, she has owned up to her mistakes, and she has carried on, preserving her own sanity. In a time that puts an ever increasing emphasis on fame and fortune, Dunham shows the world that the decision to be a person is still a valid and powerful one. It serves as an inspiration to those eager for a similar career: you don't have to stop taking care of yourself in order to be a successful artist.

Her film Sharp Stick, described by her father as a, "sexual fable," is the fir st film Dunham has created in ten years. The movie, starring Kristine Froseth as a 26-year-old who had a developmental-impacting hysterectomy at age 17, touches on a reality for Dunham as she went through the same surgery back in 2018. While challenging, the situation gave her an increasingly human perspective on her own life.

"I've gotten used to the idea that there are times when my body's not going to work for me and the only thing that I'm going to have is books and writing and my relationship to my work and making art."

Due to the Omicron variant, Sharp Stick, will have a Zoom premiere on January 22nd. We can't wait to see this incredibly human culmination of Dunham's talent and work.