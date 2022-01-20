If this project gets any more mysterious, Scooby and the gang are going to show up to investigate it...Luckily, it seems the details are beginning to flesh themselves out.

It's been two years since director Bon Joong Ho swept the Oscars with his hit film Parasite, a film exploring the horrors of poverty and the desperation it can drive people to. Now, it seems he's finally found a project that he can sink his teeth into - and he's asking a certain former vampire to help him with that.

Ho has tapped actor Robert Pattinson, currently preparing for the release of Mat Reeves' The Batman, a career game-changer for him. Starring in a film by such an acclaimed director will surely only be another step on the way up - and Pattinson's signature brand of disquieting weirdness is perfect for the project Ho has planned.

The story that he chose is actually one from a book that hasn't been released yet. It's called Mickey7, by author Edward Ashton, and it's not due to hit shelves until sometime in the next couple of months.

Mickey7 is a dystopian novel about "a disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonize the ice world Niflheim. Whenever there's a mission that's too dangerous -even suicidal - the crew turns to Mickey. After one iteration dies, a new body is regenerated with most of his memories intact. After six deaths, Mickey7 understands the terms of his deal...and why it was the only colonial position unfilled when he took it." (via Deadline)

Given Robert Pattinson's history of strange characters, Mickey7 should be a very fun role for him. He was once quoted as saying that, to prep for a role, he likes to be as confused as possible.

"I see the world a lot of the time and don't know what's going on. Like, I'm kind of disassociated. No, that sounds negative. More discombobulated...like a dog in an elevator, and every time the doors open there's this whole new world, and it just can't figure out what's going on. That's, like, every day for me."

Given the fact that Mickey has been reborn - with only some of his memories intact, mind you - seven times, it sounds like this is the perfect role for Pattinson - and might just be the best one of his career. It's a little early to call it, but we've got a good feeling about this one.