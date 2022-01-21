With each new iteration of a hero comes a new iteration of their theme song - a sort of harbringer of the tone of the new movie or series will take. All the superhero themes work with the same base melody - usually lifted from an original cartoon theme composed sometime in or around the 1960s - and rework them into something bold, dramatic, and befitting of a feature-length action film.

For this latest iteration of Batman, Robert Pattinson will play a younger version of the Caped Crusader than we're used to seeing. This one, for Matt Reeves' highly anticipated upcoming film The Batman, is in a darker place, much closer to the tragedy of his parents' death and still confused about his purpose in life - and of course, in true Batman fashion, still full of anger.

Interestingly, though, the theme for this new film, composed by Michael Giacchino of Spider-Man: No Way Home, isn't darker or more angry-sounding than previous themes; if anything, it is softer, more sweeping and sentimental, speaking to a Bruce Wayne who is carrying a deep sadness and a wellspring of untouched emotion underneath his hardened exterior.

It conveys a deep inner world, not unlike - and we're sorry to do this to you Rob, but we can't unmake the connection - the Twilight theme. There are a lot of similarities, from the sweeping, slowed-down strings to the key that seems to be flirting with the tone of melancholy without diving into it outright.

This probably has less to do with the characters in the movie and more to do with Robert Pattinson himself - that deep, slightly mysterious, almost-melancholic-but-still-hopeful tone is what he brings to a part; that inalienable quality that makes his characters his.

(Besides, even if you don't like Twilight, it's pretty much universally acknowledged that the music was incredible.)

It's unclear of Giaccino wrote the theme for him specifically, or for a character that Mat Reeves simply cast very well - though he recently revealed that he always had Pattinson in mind for the role anyway. Either way, the symmetry we're seeing is a good sign for the movie as a whole.

The Batman comes to theaters on March 4. For now, you can listen to the powerful new theme music below: