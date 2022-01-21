It's the ultimate Staten Island boy move - buying a whole Staten Island Ferry after the city's done with it. At least, it is now.

Fan-favorite SNL cast members Colin Jost and Pete Davidson just bought themselves a whole ferry boat, courtesy of the New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (NYC DCAS). The department was auctioning off the decomissioned Staten Island Ferry boat along with some other surplus items, and Jost and Davidson - along with real estate agent Paul Italia - had the highest bid at $28,100.

SOLD: $280,100. The rest of you will not be owning a Staten Island Ferry boat. Sorry. https://t.co/3yz5GSm2r8 — NYC DCAS (@NYCDCAS) January 20, 2022

The pair are being purposefully vague about what they plan to do with the ferry, but we know they're probably not planning on sailing it around - built in 1965, the 277 foot-long boat was decomissioned due to mechanical issues - it can't move on its own anymore.

Jost and Davidson have ten days to pick up the boat from DCAS, which is an objectively hilarious image to have in your mind's eye. We know they'll probably hire some kind of tugboat to pull it, but just picture them showing up in captain's hats and trying to get this thing to move.

While the specifics of the project are being kept under wraps - mostly because nobody knows what's feasible yet - Italia did tell the New York Post what the general idea was behind the purchase.

"The idea is to turn the space into a live entertainment event space, with comedy, music, art, et cetera. We're in the early stages, but everybody involved had the same ambition - not to see this thing go to the scrapyard."

A noble ambition, for sure - we can't wait to see how it all plays out...but if we may be so bold, we'd love to offer one suggestion:

Call Andy Samberg. You guys need to remix "I'm On A Boat" now.