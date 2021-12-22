Seems like Spider-Man has another real-life superpower. He may cast webs out of his hands, but what does he catch in those webs? The leading lady! As pointed out by a fan page on Instagram, every Spider-Man actor has gone on to date their female co-lead. While these relationships have not always stood the test of time, the magic in the moment is undeniable!

Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst

After all of their on-screen chemistry in the first Spider-Man film led Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst into a beautiful off-screen relationship. Unfortunately, the two did break up in the middle of filming. In light of this, Amy Pascal, the producer of the movies recounted, "I took Tom and Zendaya aside, separately, when we first cast them and gave them a lecture. Don't go there-just don't. Try not to...I gave the same advice to Andrew and Emma. It can just complicate things, you know? And they all ignored me." (For the sake of love, we are glad they did!)

Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone

These two Spider-Man stars Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone also started dating during filming. Garfield said he instantly felt a spark with Stone, recalling their screen test together fondly.

We got on really well as people, in between [takes]...that was the fun stuff: In between, we'd just mess around, and I felt, 'Ah, this is different.' I wasn't really aware what was happening in the screen test. She keeps you on your toes, and that wakes you up. That was the beginning...It was like I woke up when she came in... It was like diving into white-water rapids and having no desire to hang onto the side. Throughout shooting, it was wild and exciting.

As we know, this iconic couple eventually came to an end, but there is a beauty in things that are great while they lasted!

Tom Holland and Zendaya

Who could forget everyone's favorite couple to talk about today, Tom Holland and Zendaya. The two started dating back in 2017 Spider-Man Homecoming. When he was discussing Spider-Man: No Way Home, Holland said of Zendaya, "She's one of the most incredible people I've ever met. And I love her to bits. So to be here tonight is amazing. I'm delighted to share it with her." We really believe this one is going to last!