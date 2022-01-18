Spider-Man: No Way Home Spoilers, but, I mean, if you're still trying to duck the spoilers now, are you even trying to see the movie?

When it comes to MCU films, the actors are legally obligated to remain incredibly tight lipped about all film related goings on. There was no exception when it came to the blockbuster smash hit Spider-Man: No Way Home. One of the best kept secrets of the sesationally spidey new film was the surprise appearance of Andrew Garfield: especailly as he had sworn time and time again that he was not in the film. This sworn secrecy was not only prevelant in the actor's professional life. It has recently come to light that Garfield did not even confide in his friend, ex-girlfriend, confidont, and former Spider-Man co-star Emma Stone.

The award-winning actress repeatedly asked Garfield about his invovement in the new film. In an interview on Happy Sad Confused Podcast, the actor said, "

Emma kept on texting me. She was like, 'Are you in this new Spider-Man film?'...And I was like, 'I don't know what you're talking about.' She was like, 'Shut up. Just tell me.'...I'm like, 'I honestly don't know' - I kept it going, even with her. And then she saw it. She was like, 'You're a jerk.'"

Honestly, their friendship is just as iconic as Garfield being able to keep this incredible secret. We are sure his hiding it made the film all the more fun for Stone (and the rest of us) to watch!