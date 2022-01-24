Queen Elizabeth II will never abdicate even if she becomes very ill.

The past months have been tough for the monarchy and royal family as Queen Elizabeth II continuously suffered health issues that made her skip several engagements. Although she recently jetted to Sandringham ahead of her Platinum Jubilee, royal fans are still worried she might not attend the special event herself.

As a result of her recent absences, abdication talks took over the spotlight again. But a royal expert dismissed the idea and said that Queen Elizabeth II has better plans if she becomes very ill.

In an interview with Express UK, Dr. Ed Owens assured that Her Majesty prepared herself if she becomes unwell - but abdication is not part of the plans.

In fact, abdication reportedly became a "bad word" in the royal family following King Edward VIII's abdication in 1936 to marry American divorcee Wallis Simpson.



"If she was to become very unwell, it might be that Elizabeth II essentially 'retires' from all public roles, handing over power and leadership of the monarchy to her successor as part of what is termed a 'regency'," he said.

Far from what the abdication does, regency allows Queen Elizabeth II to continue playing her role as the reigning monarch while the central members step up their duties.

Queen Elizabeth II Follows King George III's Way

Dr. Owens further explained that Her Majesty follows King George III's way of handling his personal and royal life. During the late 18th century, the monarch's eldest son reportedly became his proxy when he faced health issues.

Like Queen Elizabeth II, King George III endured health scares for years starting in 1788. He was reportedly diagnosed with blood disease porphyria and a mental illness. He also faced three attacks in 1788, 1801, and 1804 but continued reigning.

However, he approved the Regency Act 1811 when he became ill following the fourth attack in 1810. Instead of giving way to his son to become king, royal fans only saw George IV become a Prince Regent until the patriarch's death.

This might also be applied to Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles, as the reigning monarch pledged to serve the monarchy as long as she lives.

"I declare before you all that my whole life whether it be long or short shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong," she said during a tour in South Africa.

With that said, it is implausible Queen Elizabeth II would break that promise and abdicate.

