Peter Dinklage had some choice words for Disney when he guested on Marc Maron's WTF Podcast where he was promoting his new film Cyrano. The issue stemmed from the announcement that Disney would be making another in a slew of live-action reboots of their classic cartoons. The film in question that dusted up the ire of the Game of Thrones star was none other than Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

The film will be directed by Marc Webb and is going to star Rachel Zegler as Snow White. Dinklage spouted off about the concept, which he finds offensive,

"Literally no offense to anyone, but I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White, but you're still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Take a step back and look at what you're doing there. It makes no sense to me."

He continued furthering his point,

"You're progressive in one way, but then you're still making that f---ing backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together, what the f--- are you doing, man? Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soap box? I guess I'm not loud enough. I don't know which studio that is, but they were so proud of it. All love and respect to the actress and all the people who thought they were doing the right thing. But I'm just like, what are you doing?"

Dinklage is correct in his feelings. The reason for his small stature is a disorder he has called achondroplasia, a form of dwarfism which affects his bone growth. Mind you, the original story and film were made at a time when society was less sympathetic to the plight of those with disabilities, race, or gender. But society has evolved. We have a better understanding of people who we don't relate to, and still, there are those who don't see how concepts such as the Seven Dwarfs could be construed as hurtful. The fact that this a Disney project, who have been champions for inclusivity as of late, seems even more baffling to the message they try to instill in their content.

Dinklage did, however, end the topic of discussion with this sentiment,

"If you tell the story of Snow White with the most f---ed up, cool, or progressive spin on it? Let's do it. All in."

You hear that Disney? Do better.