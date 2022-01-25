If the name Chukwudi Iwuji doesn't sound familiar to you yet, then it's about time to start paying attention to this classically-trained Nigerian-British actor. Recently starring in HBO Max's "Peacemaker," alongside John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, and Robert Patrick, Iwuji gave an interview with the Hollywood Reporter sharing how he landed a part in Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3."

In the interview, Iwuji reveals that while filming the "Peacemaker" opening credits, where the whole cast dances to Wig Wam's "Do Ya Wanna Taste It," director James Gunn approached him and asked him to appear in the third "Guardians of the Galaxy" installment.

Iwuji recounts, "I literally went from dancing on the soundstage to James saying, 'Come over here, I want you to be in Guardians of the Galaxy 3.' And I remember it was one of the few genuine times of my life where I was speechless. I just looked at him and I was like, 'Um, yes, okay.'"

Right off the bat, you may have noticed that both "Peacemaker" and "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" are both projects helmed by Gunn. This detail certainly hasn't escaped Iwuji's notice. In his interview, the actor shared, "When it was announced I was going to be in Guardians 3, I sent him a message that said, 'Thank you for not only opening the door, but practically kicking it off the hinges for me.'"

This feeling of indebtedness was further underlined when Iwuji goes on to observe, "...as an actor, it doesn't matter how good you are or how good you think you are. Until you find that person who's ready to take you and take that gamble, ultimately, it's a subjective choice. You might never get a chance to show what you can really do."

This idea made me think. In American society today, we often build up this myth of the "chosen one," where one individual succeeds entirely due to their talent. However, this is often an inaccurate assessment. For every Justin Bieber who makes it, there's a host of managers, producers, and assistants behind them who believe in their viability and push them towards success.

This champion can be especially groundbreaking for BIPOC artists, who are traditionally shut out of important networks and the industry. While talent can get an actor so far, having an ally open the door for you is immensely powerful and can drastically change one's career. And, all it takes is one person to believe in you and your potential.

For Iwuji, the person backing him is Gunn, who has named Iwuji as one of his favorite actors to work with, alongside Margot Robbie and Glenn Close. Despite seemingly come from different filmmaking traditions, the two's collaboration is natural and fruitful.

Of having Gunn's seal of approval, Iwuji admits, "So when someone as huge as James - with the impeccable taste that he has, certainly in casting - says, 'I could have anyone, but I want you to be this role,' what it does for your confidence is incredible."

You could also argue that a similar championing was present for John Cena. Gunn wrote the "Peacemaker" series during the COVID-19 pandemic after witnessing Cena's abilities as a dramatic actor during filming of "The Suicide Squad." The director's belief in Cena's ability to carry a show and Gunn's ability to be a decision-maker in Hollywood made the show a reality, and resulted in further work for the former WWE wrestling star.

As an aspiring TV writer, I hear about this championing all the time. For writers, this often takes the form of mentors, who offer to open doors and give advice that can help prepare you for when the industry comes knocking. However, until that one true believer shows up, you're left languishing, hoping that your life decisions to pursue this career were correct. I suspect that a similar pattern appears in other industries as well.

This makes me wonder how many hidden talents are out there in the American entertainment industry, just waiting to be uncovered. Following this logic, it makes no sense to allow competition to cloud our judgment and withhold aid. There's always seats at the table of success, and it benefits everyone if these talents are allowed their time to shine.

Until such a time when this is allowed to happen more frequently, we can buckle up for the wild rides that "Peacemaker" and "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" will offer us, and revel in our good fortune that Gunn saw something in Iwuji and decided to take him along for the ride of his life.

"Peacemaker" is streaming on HBO Max, starting from January 13, 2022, while "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" is set for theatrical release on May 5, 2023.