Everyone's favorite Minnie Mouse just got a spot on the trending list as new history was made regarding Disney's beloved character.

As reported by the New York Post, the longtime sweetheart of Mickey is ditching her iconic red and white polka dot dress and appearing in a Stella McCartney power suit for the first time this year, for the Disneyland Paris' 30th anniversary celebration.

On Tuesday, January 25, the theme park announced that Minnie will wear trousers designed by McCartney at the party launch in March, specially made for Women's History Month. This became the inspiration for the lovely Minnie's new look.

Minnie Mouse's Stunning Transformation

The park's official Twitter account shared a photo of what the Disney character looked like in her new outfit, donning a dark blue and black polka-dotted pantsuit, which is perfectly paired with a bow in her hair.

It was captioned with, "Stella McCartney has designed Minnie Mouse's very first pantsuit, and it's gorgeous #DisneylandParis30."

Stella McCartney has designed Minnie Mouse's very first pantsuit, and it's gorgeous 😍 #DisneylandParis30 pic.twitter.com/jKSckBji36 — Disneyland Paris EN (@DisneyParis_EN) January 25, 2022



The British designer and daughter of the Beatles' Paul, Stella McCartney, spoke to D23 regarding the collaboration and admitted that she's "delighted" with the opportunity. "Minnie has always had a special place in my heart," McCartney said.

"We share the same values. What I love about Minnie is the fact that she embodies happiness, self-expression, authenticity, and that she inspires people of all ages around the world. Plus, she has such great style!," the 50-year-old creator also added.

"This new take on her signature polka dots makes Minnie Mouse a symbol of progress for a new generation," McCartney explained. "I can't wait for you to see this new look at Walt Disney Studios Park!"

Disneyland Paris released a video showing off a few new looks and featured colorful reflective dresses, shimmery accessories, and more.

The Disney-themed park was officially opened to the public back on April 12, 1992, and has already hosted more than 375 million visitors as per source.

Speaking on the upcoming anniversary, they stated, "Disneyland Paris has over the years created unforgettable memories that last a lifetime... no wonder it's become Europe's top tourist destination!"

"The resort is known for bringing unique ideas to life, exploring new paths, and continuously reinventing itself."

