When does "wokeness" go too far? In a recent interview with TMZ, Dylan Postl, most famous for his time in WWE, publicly condemned Peter Dinklage's criticism of Disney's "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" live action remake, after a casting announcement regarding Rachel Zegler from Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" as the lead.

Previously, the "Game of Thrones" actor lambasted Disney's selective "wokeness" and hypocrisy for being proud of casting a Latina in the lead, but continuing to adapt a story starring seven dwarfs who "live in a cave." Dinklage called the fairytale "f**king backwards" and claimed that the story is offensive to the little people community.

However, in an interesting twist, Postl has stepped forward, saying that Dinklage's outrage is actually even more damaging to the little people community by potentially scaring film executives away from creating more roles for actors in the little people community.

Additionally, by raging against Disney's "Snow White" film, Dinklage could potentially take away seven real-life roles that would have gone to seven actors from the little people community, which could be make-or-break for them since there aren't a ton of roles specifically tailored for actors from the little people community.

In a poignant statement, Postl wraps up his interview by saying, "Disney, reach out to me. I will take every dwarf role you want. It can be 'Snow White and Twenty-Five Dwarfs.' I have 24 friends in the dwarf community that would do these roles. That's - that's the issue here."

