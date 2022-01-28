You've never met a two-month old with a more active social life.

Last week, Malcolm Mulaney - brand new son to comedian John Mulaney and actress Olivia Munn - met his new best friend Penny Levy, daughter of comedian Dan Levy (not to be confused with actor Dan Levy of Schitt's Creek), one of Mulaney's best friends.

This week, the baby socialization continues, as Olivia Munn posted videos and photos on her story last night of baby Malcolm meeting another new friend - Lyla Golding, daughter of Henry Golding of Crazy Rich Asians.

Seriously tho could this baby BE more well-connected? pic.twitter.com/vSN3HmQXLl — Melanie Weir | Patron Saint of Bad Decisions (@spoopityboop) January 28, 2022

Malcolm seemed to steal everyone's hearts as soon as he arrived, including Liv Lo - yoga instructor, actress, and Henry Golding's wife - who seemingly couldn't get enough of his squishy little face.

Thank you to Malcolm Mulaney for existing. Look. At. That. FACE. pic.twitter.com/2xkuQGjoux — Melanie Weir | Patron Saint of Bad Decisions (@spoopityboop) January 28, 2022

(The feeling seems to be mutual, as little Mulaney looks all too happy to be receiving all the love from this new lady.)

Malcolm and Lyla also appeared to get along great, although she is a little bigger than him - and he seemed to inadvertently get a little payback for his antics with his buddy Penny last week. (He draped his hand across her face for like, a good thirty seconds. She looked very confused.)

This is karma for what he did to Penny Levy lmao😂 what a cutie pic.twitter.com/fDcFp2dApK — Melanie Weir | Patron Saint of Bad Decisions (@spoopityboop) January 28, 2022

Shh, it's not his fault, he can't control his little ravioli-sized fists.

Olivia Munn is the absolute best for posting all these adorable moments with her sweet baby Malcolm to her instagram story. We love sharing in this loving new family's happiness, and we can't wait for more.