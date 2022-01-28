Nicole Kidman and Kristen Stewart are not the same age. They've never been in a movie together. But they almost were, and they're still very close friends because of it.

As many may know, actress Kristen Stewart got her start playing Jodie Foster's daughter in the film Panic Room when she was ten years old. What some may not know, however, is that her mom was actually originally supposed to be Nicole Kidman.

The pair talked about this when they sat down to interview each other for Variety about their recent films (Being the Ricardos for Kidman, Spencer for Stewart.) Kidman recalled:

"I remember David Fincher saying, 'Oh, my God, we have discovered the most incredible actress.' And then I got injured and ended up not playing your mama."

Stewart remembered Kidman fondly though, despite the fact that she was eventually replaced:

"We spent a couple weeks rehearsing. I have a vivid memory of it, because the way you treat kids is so telling. I felt like I was buds with you. It was two or three weeks, but I was always like, 'She's one of my friends.' You gave me walkie-talkies for Christmas."

Kidman replied: "Here we are decades later, hanging in there. And you're amazing; Fincher was right, as he always is."

The two actresses have a very sweet relationship, and that showed throughout the conversation - like when Kristen Stewart fangirled over Kidman's part in Moulin Rouge -

"I watched that movie in the theater with my mom. I was so obsessed with that movie. I knew every single word of that one track...[Elephant Love Medley]...Every single word and probably still do. That was such a beautiful movie."

- and Kidman, likewise, expressed that she had made sure to go to see Stewart in Twilight when it hit theaters.

The acresses had plenty more to talk about, as, despite their significant age gap, the two stars have actually hit quite a few parallels in their careers. You can read more about it in the full Variety interview.