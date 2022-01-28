Shaun Weiss, the comedian and actor known for his role as Greg "Goldie" Goldberg on Mighty Ducks, has taken to social media to celebrate his two year sobriety milestone.

Weiss has officially been clean for two years. According to an article on EW, the well-known performer previously struggled with a serious meth addiction. His addiction had led him into not only health troubles but legal troubles as well. He was arrested for burglary while on meth back in 2020 according to an article in PEOPLE. After that incident, he moved into a sober living house. Drew Gallagher, a close friend of Weiss, said to PEOPLE,

"He's a bit anxious with each big step that comes, but he settles down and finds his pace at each interval. Moving to sober living was nerve-racking as there are a lot of roommates constantly on top of each other. But he's thriving in his growth and making the best of it."





Two days ago, two years down the road, he posted this incredible before and after picture on Instagram. The difference is amazing. He looks as if he aged backwards. A comment from Gallagher reads, "Here's a better comparison shot. What a triumph! Congrats @shaunweiss on 2 years sober!!! So proud of you brotha- look at you now." The day before, Weiss had posted a picture of socks that read, "Sober AF two years." In the caption, Weiss thanked people for their support and wrote, "If you or someone you know is in need of treatment-866.480.2496."



Congratulations Shaun Weiss!