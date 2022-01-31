After a whopping 16 titles in the successful video game series, longtime rumors of a potential film franchise, and a rabid fan base hungry for more, Paramount+ has just dropped the first full trailer for their new Halo television series. And from the look of things, it's pretty damn cool.

The plot synopsis is thus,

"In its adaptation for Paramount+, HALO will take place in the universe that first came to be in 2001 with the launch of Xbox®'s first "Halo" game. Dramatizing an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant, HALO the series will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future."

The trailer showcases some excellently rendered CG worlds and characters including the members of the Covenant and Cortana, plus a large cast of live-action actors: Pablo Schreiber (the Master Chief, Spartan John-117), Natascha McElhone (Dr. Halsey), Jen Taylor (Cortana), Bokeem Woodbine (Soren-066), Shabana Azmi (Admiral Margaret Parangosky), Natasha Culzac (Riz-028), Olive Gray (Miranda Keyes), Yerin Ha (Kwan Ha Boo), Bentley Kalu (Vannak-134), Kate Kennedy (Kai-125), Charlie Murphy (Makee) and Danny Sapani (Captain Jacob Keyes).

The only issue we foresee viewers having with the show, and it depends on how you look at the comparison, is between Master Chief and The Mandalorian in terms of them both, literally, having the same voice, never taking off their helmets, and rocking some cool ass armor. But let's leave that debate for the internet trolls to hash out.

All and all, Halo has the feel of a space opera, slick character designs, and on-point action sequences we have come to expect from this coveted franchise.

Halo will premiere on Paramount+ on Thursday, March 24th. Until then you can check out the trailer below.