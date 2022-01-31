On Sunday, Cheslie Kryst sadly died by jumping from a high-rise.

In 2021, the former Miss USA penned a moving article on the difficulties of growing older, nearly pushing herself to death, and being trolled with "vomit emojis."

The winner of the 2019 pageant, a 30-year-old lawyer, leaped from her 60-story luxury skyscraper at 350 W 42nd Street. At 7:15 a.m., she was discovered dead on the roadway below.

Mrs. North Carolina in 2002 was crowned by the former beauty queen, who left behind a statement stating that she wanted to give everything to her mother, who was also a past pageant contestant.

Before Kryst jumped, she posted a cryptic message on her Instagram page, saying, "May this day bring you rest and peace."

However, in Mar. 2021, Cheslie Kryst wrote an essay for Allure about aging.

"Each time I say 'I'm turning 30,' I cringe a little. Sometimes I can successfully mask this uncomfortable response with excitement; other times, my enthusiasm feels hollow, like bad acting."

She went on to say, "Society has never been kind to those growing old, especially women. (Occasional exceptions are made for some of the rich and a few of the famous.)."

She also observed that, at the age of 28, she became the oldest woman in history to win Miss USA, a distinction that even the gleaming $200,000 Mikimoto pearl and diamond crown couldn't erase for some die-hard pageant fans, who immediately began petitioning for the age restriction to be decreased.

Cheslie Kryst went on to say that reaching 30 is "infuriating" because it reminds her that she's running out of time to matter in society's eyes.

The renowned lawyer also expressed her dissatisfaction with pursuing successes.

"Why earn more achievements just to collect another win? Why pursue another plaque or medal or line item on my resume if it's for vanity's sake, rather than out of passion? Why work so hard to capture the dreams I've been taught by society to want when I continue to only find emptiness?"

In her essay, Kryst mentioned her great accomplishments, such as earning a law degree and an MBA at the same time following her undergraduate studies while simultaneously competing in track and field.

Aside from those accomplishments and winning Miss USA, Cheslie Kryst was an Emmy-nominated journalist for "Extra" who dedicated her time and energy to social justice issues.

Her article In Allure seemed to indicate how, despite her accomplishments, she struggled with a sense of emptiness.

