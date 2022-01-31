Is it possible that Alexa Nikolas lied about the alleged bullying on the set of "Zoey 101"?

Jamie Lynn Spears and a former co-star have both spoken out about their feud.

Nikolas allegedly propagated stories on set that she "smelled awful" and had lice, according to the actress's book "Things I Should Have Said."

In her book, Britney Spears' younger sister claimed that the pop singer visited the set of "Zoey 101" to talk with Nikolas about the allegations she was spreading.

Nikolas, on the other hand, retaliated against Spears, claiming that she believed everything was good between them and even accusing her of "lying up a storm."

"Because she knows what she is claiming is a pure lie, and I would have called her out on that," Nikolas said of Spears' failure to address anything she stated about her in her book.

The former child star then took to Instagram to share a photo of herself sobbing, stating that she was upset due of bullying and lying.

Meanwhile, Chris Massey, who co-starred with Nikolas and Spears on the iconic Nickelodeon program, told TMZ that he feels he can assist the two ladies work out their issues by setting up a sit-down meeting.

He told the paparazzi, "I wouldn't mind having everyone, not just them, sit down together and talk."

The former actor also told the outlet how he doesn't know why Nikolas would call spears a bully, claiming, "Bullying was not a thing on set."

Massey added that a "Zoey 101" reboot with Nikolas, who played Nicole on the show for two seasons, would be possible.

He explained, "I think that would be great for the culture, it would be great for everyone. It was never anything unwelcoming."

"I feel like the fans wanna see everybody. Not just Alexa, but also like Kristen [Herrera] who played Dana, just the original cast. I feel like everyone would want to see that again."

He went on to say, "At this point right now, I would want everyone included."

Jamie Spears reportedly wanted to exploit Alexa Nikolas in the "Zoey 101 music video" to purportedly make her appear better when she came out about what occurred on set, according to Alexa Nikolas.

Nikolas said she turned down Spears' offer but afterwards got an apology.

