Tom Cruise has broken up with his ex-girlfriend and "Mission: Impossible 7" co-star Hayley Atwell, but he has already started seeing someone new.

The action hero was recently introduced to "a lovely British actress" and fell head over heals, according to OK magazine.

However, the source did not specify who Cruise was fixated on.

"With flowers, presents, and lunches at his favorite London restaurants, he wooed her."

"He absolutely swept her off her feet, including taking her on day trips onboard a jet that he piloted himself," the insider continued.

Despite receiving a lot of flak for being "over-the-top" when it comes to falling in love, Cruise is characterized as an "incurable romantic" by the insider.

When Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell split up in September after just over a year of dating, it was believed that the "Jack Reacher" star's self-esteem suffered a significant setback.

Cruise hasn't been in a meaningful relationship since his 2012 divorce from Katie Holmes, according to the source. Holmes didn't want their daughter Suri to grow up in the Church of Scientology, which led to their divorce.

But, fortunately for Cruise, his new partner seems unconcerned about his controversial religious beliefs.

"She thinks the world of Tom and has decided to immerse herself in the church. It's totally of her volition, which has knocked the socks off him."

While Cruise is keeping his new romance quiet, the insider believes that the British actress could be the one he will end up marrying.

His children Bella, 29, and Connor, 27, the kids he shared with ex-wife Nicole Kidman, are reportedly happy for him and even gave him their blessing.

According to the insider, "Tom downplays things and says he wants to enjoy this time with her away from the spotlight, but everyone is convinced he's found the woman he wants to marry."

"No one has seen him this happy in a long, long time!"

Tom Cruise's New Outerspace Movie

The production business behind the idea disclosed last week that they have already sketched out their plans for a studio lot and a sports stadium - but it will be built beyond Earth's atmosphere by 2024.

According to Variety, Tom Cruise's next cosmic adventure is still in the planning stages, and the studio is hoping that the actor will be able to commit to it as soon as production on "Mission: Impossible 8" wraps.

The film has been rescheduled for a summer 2024 release.

