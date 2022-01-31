The good news for Encanto fans just keeps on coming.

Nevermind the fact that the song "We Don't Talk About Bruno" is still at number 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 - or that everyone around the world is demanding an Encanto spinoff or sequel already - Lin-Manuel Miranda is now talking BONUS CONTENT, and what's better, bonus content of the musical variety.

This finale All Of You was originally 7 minutes long but we were OUT OF TIME. They were like, "we can only animate four minutes." Y'all wanna see what I cut? -LMM #Encanto — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 30, 2022

The composer tweeted this last night, and OBVIOUSLY, for the music-obsessed fans of Encanto, the answer was a RESOUNDING "Yes, please!"

YES! Show us the uncut version! pic.twitter.com/nk0SuskPC8 — Needham Comics "Unban Maus!" (@NeedhamComics) January 31, 2022

OF COURSE WE WANT IT LIN COME ON WE'RE BEGGING!!!! pic.twitter.com/xGWeZx6zIp — em! 🏵️ (@ayemariposas) January 30, 2022

Yes AND the og demo of you singing Bruno…..or at least let me have it 😈 — Fergie L. Philippe (@fergsters95) January 31, 2022

This would probably signal the beginning of yet another Encanto song obsession - fans were first gaga over Jessica Darrow's "Surface Pressure," before "We Don't Talk About Bruno" swept the fandom. "All of You" (the aforementioned finale) could very well be the next hot song, if and when Lin releases the extended version. (He's earned his Taylor Swift moment.)

That said, it could also be the solo "Waiting on a Miracle," sung by Stephanie Beatriz - because she also tweeted about it last night.

I’m still in disbelief that I got to sing Waiting on a Miracle. real, human, imperfect, yearning to belong and hoping for something beyond what she sees in herself: an expression of hope and fear, all wrapped in teen angst. #Encanto — Stephanie Beatriz (@iamstephbeatz) January 30, 2022

"Waiting on a Miracle" is the ever-important "I Want" song for Mirabel, about how desperately she wishes that she could simply perform at the level the rest of her family is performing at - wishing she could have some kind of gift. It's at the end of this song that the problems in the movie begin - but, of course, as those of us who have watched the film know, that doesn't make her the villian.

In fact, it's worth noting that for perhaps the first time in Disney history, this story HAS no villain - the villain is generational trauma. Unlike in Frozen, however, when the team discovered this along the way, the Encanto team knew from the beginning that they wanted to tell this story differently.

Director Jared Bush, seemingly wanting to join the Twitter party, posted this picture from their very first meeting last night:

Five years ago we began our #Encanto journey with a white board. This is what we wrote on it: pic.twitter.com/lFNCi4vzfw — Jared Bush (@thejaredbush) January 30, 2022

In case you can't read it, that says:

"What is it about?

We have an amazing opportunity to say something important

To tell our story, we want to START with theme, + build from the inside out

Families are made up of individuals who evolve, have hopes + dreams, and faults + failures. Can we tell a story that helps our audience see family from a different perspective"

The answer, five years later, turned out to be a huge and resounding YES - a yes so loud that they heard within it the very real cry for more Encanto.