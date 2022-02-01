Just a few months after Chris Evans and Selena Gomez sent fans to frenzy because of their rumored romance, it seems like the alleged relationship didn't work out as the actor is reportedly seeing someone new; who could this be?

According to the Daily Mail UK, the "Captain America" star is dating actress Alba Baptista. Although neither one confirmed whether the rumors were true, many fans pointed out their evidence.

In early January, the speculations began circulating online when the actor shared a video on his Instagram stories hinting that he was in Lisbon, Portugal, the hometown of the "Warrior Nun" actress.

In addition, many online users also noticed that the actor began following Baptista on the social media platform in 2020.

A year later, the actress finally followed back the actor before filming the second season of her hit Netflix series in Spain.

The outlet noted that the two may have met in Europe while she was filming the show, and Evans was filming another movie titled "The Grey Man."

Furthermore, the outlet clarified that their filming locations are far from each other as Evans' film was shot in France and the Czech Republic, while his rumored girlfriend's show was shot in Prague.

READ NOW: Wedding Bells AND Baby Bells! Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart Expecting a Baby One Month Before Their 2's Day Wedding!

Asde from the abovementioned information, the rumored couple reportedly spent New Year's Eve in Los Angeles, California.

Last week, the latest clue was brought up by eagle-eyed fans, saying the actor stayed at the Four Seasons Hotel in Baptista's hometown.

On the Deux U podcast by Instagram gossip page Deux Moi, the hosts discussed the pair's relationship, saying that when the actor followed Baptista online, she was reportedly dating Lucas Bravo, an actor popularly known for his role in "Emily in Paris."

In addition, one of the hosts noted that Evans doesn't date "24-year-olds" as he stays more "age-appropriate."

The recent rumor comes a few months after Evans was reportedly dating Selena Gomez.

Many fans continued to share hints on social media, including the one where they pointed out that the singer appeared on his now-deleted TikTok video.

At the time of this writing, Chris Evans, Alba Baptista, and Selena Gomez have not publicly commented or reacted on the matter.

READ ALSO: Rachel Maddow Net Worth 2022: See How She Became One of The Most Paid News Anchor Amid Hiatus Reports