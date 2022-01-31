Despite becoming MSNBC's most high-profile on-air personality and anchor for more than a decade, Rachel Maddow prioritizes a different project out of the newsroom.

Apart from becoming a distinguished anchor in the industry, Maddows was also a news industry pioneer becoming the first-ever gay/lesbian host of a major network news show.

The Sun reported that Maddow became one of the original hosts for "Air America" in 2004 and 2005. As per the source, she scored her show after taking over as a substitute host for various news programs in 2008 and 2009 while maintaining consistent ratings.

What's Her Net Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the longtime news anchor is reportedly worth $25 million, making her one of the highest-paid news anchors on television. She also placed 11th for The Street's highest-paid reporters list, earning $7 million annually.



However, Rachel Maddow is taking a hiatus from her show for a few weeks starting this Friday, an MSNBC source confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

They also said they will be announcing the news on her show by evening, and a rotating group of hosts will take over for her. Though it is unclear when the MSNBC host will return, a source said she will be gone for "several weeks."

Maddow is still expected to return for special event coverage, such as the State of the Union address, to be held on March 1.

Maddow's Other Projects

It seems like Maddow will earn more this time as she will be providing time for her other side projects in exchange for her hiatus as MSNBC host.

The said publisher mentioned that she has a new podcast and film adaptation of one of her books that she will work on. Her book, "Bag Man" the paperback edition, is also due in April.

The hiatus followed after Maddow got a new multi-year deal with NBCUniversal in August 2021, including developing a broad range of new projects for the company, with an expectation that she would cut back on her nightly MSNBC duties.

The same source reported that Maddow also considered departing the broadcasting network to launch her media venture but decided to stick with the company.

