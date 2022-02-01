Moses J. Moseley shared a touching final act of charity that was recently made public.

Just months before his death in a suspected suicide, the 31-year-old "Walking Dead" star donated his cameo earnings to mental health groups.

Moseley announced his plan to donate the money to the charity in a Facebook post to his supporters.

The post reads, "Hey everybody starting this October im giving 100% of my cameo proceeds to support mental health so if you would like a positive video from me check me out on cameo! Check out my Cameo profile."

Last week, Moseley was discovered with a gunshot wound.

A police investigation is already underway to find out how his corpse wound up at the Hudson Bridge area of Stockbridge, Georgia, and if foul play was involved.

Moseley, who portrayed one of the zombies on the famous program, has not contacted his family since last Sunday, according to TMZ.

They filed a missing person's report and called OnStar to follow him down, but his body was soon recovered.

Moses J. Moseley's death is being examined as a probable suicide, according to officials.

Tabatha Minchew, the actor's manager, described him, "He was loved by everyone who met him. Such a bright light in everyone's eyes."

Jeremy Palko, Moseley's co-star from 2016 to 2017, also shared a picture of him on Twitter, with the caption, "Heartbroken to hear of the passing of @MosesMoseley. Just an absolute kind and wonderful human being You will be missed my friend. #TWDFamily."

Addy Miller, another co-star, also said how they were "heartbroken" to find out about the "passing of this bright, kind soul."

"Moses had such a positive energy around him and always lifted those around him."

Moses J. Moseley's Final Post

On New Year's Eve, Moseley shared one of his final pictures on Instagram.

He shared his hopes for 2022, captioning the post with, "I just want to say thank you to The Most High and everyone who helped make this year the most successful year of my life."

Moseley also said, "I know 2022 is going to be even better. Wishing everyone a happy, safe and prosperous New Year! May this year bring us all everything we desire and more!"

Moseley also wished his mom and dad a happy birthday in one of his final Facebook posts.

