Is Cara Delevingne expecting a child?

In a recent interview with Harpers Bazaar, the supermodel-turned-actress admitted to "manifesting" children.

Manifesting is a pseudoscientific method of thinking aspirational ideas in the hopes of making them come true.

The 29-year-old admitted that she hopes to have children someday, but that her profession comes first right now.

Delevingne admitted in the interview that, although not expecting a kid anytime soon, she is already shopping for baby clothing and shoes for her future child.

"I want to have babies. But not yet. I buy children's clothes for my future child who doesn't exist."

The "Suicide Squad" star revealed, "Baby shoes really get me - they break my heart. I went shopping. And I bought these tiny Air Jordans, which are purple and have a lion on them. I'm manifesting."

Cara Delevingne, who identifies as pansexual, also discussed growing up queer and how more LGBTQ+ role models may have aided her as a youngster in the interview.

The actress mused, "I do think I would have hated myself less, I would have not been so ashamed, if I'd had someone."

Delevingne said that one of the things she enjoys about growing up gay and battling and hiding it is that it gave her "fire and passion" to make people's life simpler just by talking about it.

Ashley Benson, Jake Bugg, St. Vincent, and Michelle Rodriguez were among the men and women she has dated in recent years.

Delevingne discussed her sexuality and how her self-identification "changing" all the time.

She previously told Josh Smith in the pride episode of the "Make It Reign" podcast, "The way I define myself still changes all the time, whether it's pansexual, bisexual - I don't really know."

Is Cara Delevingne Dating Sienna Miller?

The "Paper Towns" star and her close friend Sienna Miller were reportedly spotted "making out" at a New York bar last month.

Page Six said they were sitting at a corner table with Miller and some of Delevingne's friends.

"It was like fluid friends," a source revealed to the outlet.

"Sienna made out with this tall guy, and then she made out with Cara. It was like a fun night out."

However, Miller and Delevingne were also spotted a few months ago in the same bar.

It's currently unclear, however, if they are dating.

