Brad Pitt was said to be seeing someone fresh just a few days ago.

According to reports, the Hollywood star was dating singer Lykke Li. Sources say they were only pals a few days after the rumor broke.

Now that he's single, the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" star already has a clear idea of what he wants in a woman - and it's nothing like his ex-wives Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie.

According to a source close to the actor, the 58-year-old came from poor origins and never anticipated to be on such a high level of fame.

Though he enjoyed living the Hollywood lifestyle for a long time, it is not who he is or who he sees himself with when it comes down to it.

"He truly appreciates his solitude and simply staying out of the public glare as much as he can," the insider said. Brad understands that this isn't always feasible, but he does his best. He isn't dating anyone right now, and if he does, it will be someone quite different than his previous relationships."

Brad Pitt's Dream Woman

A source close to Brad Pitt informed Hollywood Life what he wants in a woman now and in the future when it comes to the father-of-six and dating.

"He understands that he has to be with a strong lady who can handle all of the outer noise that comes with it."

After all, whenever he is seen with a lady, it generates a lot of attention.

"Something will be stated differently about it if he goes out with a female and they are simply buddies." If he hangs out with a female and it develops into anything serious, imagine how many eyes will be on them at all times."

Though the actor is allegedly used to it, he is aware that being a celebrity makes it harder to have what many consider a "regular relationship," which is why dating is more difficult for him.

However, the unnamed source said that he prefers to take things as they come and would welcome a relationship if a possible lady was available - but no one is available right now, and he isn't looking for anything serious.

Brad Pitt, Angelina Love, and Jennifer Aniston debacle (2005) pic.twitter.com/WfrBTBaQoo — 🖤 (@BIackoutSyn) July 21, 2021

READ ALSO: Lucky Katy Perry: Why Orlando Bloom Is WAY Different From Ex-Husband Russell Brand

Brad was married to Jennifer for five years in 2000, following which he began seeing Angelina Jolie, although they did not marry until 2014.

They arrived in Splitsville five years later.

READ MORE: Cheslie Kryst Real Cause of Death: Former Miss USA Didn't Want To Live Past 30?