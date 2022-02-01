From what we have seen of the new The Batman starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, the film looks like a dark, gritty throwback to the crime capers of yesteryear. Though, with Batman just getting his feet wet as a fledgling crime fighter, the real tough as nails character who plays by the book and gets the job done has always been Commissioner James Gordon. And who better than famed actor Jeffrey Wright to step into this often overlooked ally to the Caped Crusader.

Like so many actors, Wright looked for inspiration outside of the source material to get a handle on just what it takes to be both a respected police officer, but also a respected Black figure in law enforcement. In a recent interview with Esquire Middle East, Wright discusses the much anticipated film and how he prepared to play the first Commissioner Gordon of color.

"One of the references I had for Gordon was Eric Adams, who was a very prominent member of the New York City police department that I was aware of in the 90s during the Amadou Diallo and Abner Louima cases because he was a part of an organization called 100 Blacks in Law Enforcement Who Care. Eric Adams was president and he was very outspoken. For me, he was a reference. Who is this Gordon in a contemporary Gotham? Who might he reflect? I looked at Eric, and of course now Eric is Mayor of New York City."

Sometimes art imitates life in the best ways and Jeffrey Wright is definitely an actor who sees the importance of such things. Times change and with it ideals and perceptions change as well and he found a strong influence in that ebb and flow of our current landscape that might not have been considered in the past.

"I think our film in some ways reflects the changing times, the changing demographic of a fictional American city that is called Gotham. I think in doing that, it takes this series off the museum shelf and puts it in real life in a way that's necessary. We talked about these things with a broad brush, as I described, and only in specific ways as they related to the story that we were telling. But yeah, the resonances are that are there."

This iteration of The Batman is definitely going to be a change of pace from the cookie cutter versions enjoyed in years past. And maybe that is the best thing for a franchise that has been steeped in trope-heavy origin story narrative, overly stylized costumes and vehicles, and societal cliches which no longer resonate with the modern audience. Sure, it may get a bit of push back from purists, but those of us thirsting for a fresh take on an old story are likely to outnumber the hardheaded few who will honestly never be satisfied with whatever is presented to them.

The Batman will be in theaters on March 4th.