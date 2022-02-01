We bet that of all the things Atlanta resident Callie Brand thought she could become famous for, doing the Macerana was never high on the list.

We're not only betting that because the song, once a popular dance craze in the 90s, is now basically only played at weddings and school dances, but also because she literally did the dance on the set of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, dressed as an alien for a scene they were shooting.

The Atlanta resident, who describes herself on Twitter as a "private citizen screaming into the void," tweeted about the moment yesterday:

I can’t believe @JamesGunn stopped everything to come film my two friends and I do the Macarena on set. That was surreal. #unexpected #SetLife — Callie Brand (@CallieBrand) February 1, 2022

Later on, director James Gunn actually replied, confirming that not only does this footage exist, he loves it so much he plans to let everyone see it.

I see someone doing the Macarena on set in alien makeup & damn right I’m gonna pull out my phone & film it (will release video in the summer of 2023). https://t.co/2YD7CMfOw5 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 1, 2022

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is slated for a Spring 2023 release, so we have to assume that the video will come available first as bonus footage when the film eventually lands on Disney+.

This will be the final Guardians of the Galaxy movie, as Gunn also recently announced.

That's kinda good, because we've run out of decades from the 20th century to theme the music after. The 90s will be fun in this one, but "Toxic," "Hey Ya" and "I Gotta Feelin'" backing fight scenes?

Wait. Actually. That would be really cool. Someone call James Gunn.

Regardless, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is due to come out on May 5, 2023 - and the Alien Macerana will follow shortly after