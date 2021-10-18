The second trailer for Joel Coen's The Tragedy of Macbeth, a black and white adaptation of the Shakespear classic, has arrived, giving us a further glimpse into the cold, moody world Coen has staged. Produced by Apple TV+ and A24 Studios, the film stars Denzel Washington as the future King Of Scotland, Lord Macbeth, and Francis McDormand as his wife Lady Macbeth.

Enstarz reported when the first trailer dropped earlier this year. The original trailer allowed viewers a few glimpses of the fog washed set and morbid grey scale. This new trailer is some of the same, giving little more than other set pieces to look at and a solitary line uttered hauntingly by Washington, "Whence is that Knocking?" played against the echoes of a metronomic knocking.

Composer Carter Burnwell sat down with Collider to discuss working with the Coen's over the years and when asked about the shift in the film music world towards some more atmospheric scores or the blending of score with sound design. Here's what he had to say,

I think it's partly because of the digital tools that we have for crafting sounds that have nothing to do with real instruments or they may begin with real instruments, but then you distort and change and process the sounds to point where it doesn't sound like one anymore. Those tools partly lend themselves to that. Also, of course, the sound designers are using the same tools that the composers are. So that also lends to the blurring of those boundaries. And I'm all for that. I think the sound designers and sound effects people and composers usually should work more closely together than they typically do. And Skip Lievsay and I do that on the Coen brothers films, but it hasn't been a common part of, certainly of Hollywood filmmaking. So I'm all in favor of that. I don't have an opinion about non melodic scores. I think a lot of times it is the right thing. And it'd be interesting to see how far we go in that direction.

The film also stars Brendan Gleason, Harry Melling, Sean Patrick Thomas, Ralph Ineson, and Corey Hawkins. The Tragedy of Macbeth have a limited theater run on December 25th and will be available to stream globally on Apple TV+ on January 14th 2022.