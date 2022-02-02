Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are two high-profile ambassadors of luxury fashion house Balenciaga.

Will they, however, collaborate for the first time since their divorce?

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star gave fans pause when she launched her current campaign with the company, which is the same label with which the "Donda" rapper is collaborating on a Yeezy/Gap initiative.

However, a source told Radar Online that their paths will not intersect.

Kardashian and West's collaboration with Balenciaga has been reported "separately" and will remain so.

The KKW Beauty entrepreneur announced on Tuesday that she will be the face of the Spanish label's newest campaign. Despite her passion for the company, many people were taken aback by her declaration, given West also has ties to it.

West is not only great friends with Demna Gvasalia, the brand's creative director, but he also works for her. Early this month, the collaboration was announced.

While no products have been unveiled as of yet, West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, and Balenciaga have previously stated that they will release things in June.

When West's girlfriend Julia Fox was photographed wearing head-to-toe Balenciaga, fans of the former power couple suspected something was up with West and Balenciaga.

It was also the year when Interview Magazine published their first PDA photos.

In the interview, the "Uncut Gems" star opened up about her new relationship with the dad of four and even revealed how her boyfriend bought her a whole new wardrobe.

While West and Fox have been inseparable, Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson have also been.

However, Kanye West isn't too happy with Kardashian's new relationship, mostly because he thinks the comedian is undoing all the hard work he put into the Skims mogul's fashion transformation.

Kanye West Slams Kim Kardashian

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian's parenting abilities have been a subject in Kanye West's new song, "Eazy."

He rapped that their four kids, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, are all being watched and cared for by nannies.

In the song, West rapped, "I got love for the nannies, but real family is better / The cameras watch the kids, y'all stop takin' the credit."

Amid West's critiques, however, Kardashian seemed unfazed - even sharing a photo of her and Psalm as they spent some quality time together in a colorful ball pit.

