Rob Kardashian is preparing to go to court with his ex-fiancée, Blac Chyna.

Rob, on the other hand, does not appear to be battling alone, as his family is apparently prepared to testify in court and accuse her of beating him throughout their relationship.

Rob's sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and their mother Kris Jenner will appear in court, according to court records acquired by Radar Online.

What's Going On With Rob and Chyna?

According to reports, the sock designer is suing his ex-girlfriend for an alleged assault in December 2016. They were residing in Kylie's house at the time.

According to Rob's complaint, Blac Chyna was inebriated when she attacked him.

The Kar-Jenner sisters' famous little brother allegedly claimed that Chyna pursued him around, attempting to strangle him with an iPhone wire and hitting him with a 6-foot metal pole.

The mother of Dream Kardashian, on the other hand, denies touching Rob and even claims that footage taken the day after the purported event indicated that he was uninjured.

Chyna also alleges that the assault charges were made up after she sued the whole Kar-Jenner family as well as her ex-boyfriend.

Chyna's complaint, which was filed immediately before Rob's, accused the famous family of spreading lies about her, including one in which she supposedly harmed Rob, which led to the cancellation of her reality program, "Rob and Chyna," by E executives.

The trial for Rob will take place next month, while Chyna's will take place in April.

The sisters and the grandmother support Rob's move to have both trials combined, claiming that they are overworked and that having to appear in court twice in a short amount of time would be detrimental to them.

Both claims have "overlapping parties and have major similar factual concerns," according to their counsel, which includes the same material and witnesses.

They also feel that by having a single trial, everyone would save money and will not be burdened.



Rob Kardashian 'Doing His Best' For Daughter

Rob Kardashian's priority in September of last year was his 4-year-old daughter Dream.

While he remains out of the spotlight, an insider informed ET that he is spending a lot of time with his daughter.

"Rob has been working on some fun projects and is really mostly focused on Dream. He is keeping things super low-key. He is very hands on, involved and super silly as a dad."

