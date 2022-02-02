Jamie Dornan is officially joining the incredible cast of the highly anticipated film Heart of Stone.

Heart of Stone is an upcoming spy-thriller being directed by the incredible Tom Harper. The cast, which already features Red Notice and Death on the Nile star Gal Gadot, has announced that Dornan, one of the current stars of Belfast and soon to be a star of the upcoming series The Tourist, will be added to the mix according to an article on The Hollywood Reporter. While plot details and the release date for Heart of Stone are being held close to the vest, we are confident that the film is in good hands.

We are excited to see Dornan take on this new and challenging role. He was recently nominated for a Golden Globe Award for his work on the incredible show Belfast. He is also widely known for his work on the scandelously popular Fifty Shades of Grey movie franchise. Dorman has proven himself to be an actor with impressive range. Sometimes, however, exploring that range can lead to many adverse opinions in the eyes of the press. In an interview with GQ, Dornan discussed his decision and the factors surrounding his decision to appear in Fifty Shades of Grey.

"I did spend a lot of time weighing up whether to take the Fifty Shades role. Sometimes you can be pleasantly surprised; sometimes you can be bitterly disappointed. Take that project [and] you know that loads of people are going to hate it - hate it - before they have even seen it. Why? Because, guess what? The majority of people hated the books...I'll never forget, the Guardian did this long piece on Fifty Shades - it was just after The Fall came out and I had been nominated for a Bafta, a huge moment in my career - about my announcement and about what a devastating career choice it was for me. So the early consensus of my 'bad choice', let's just say, I was very aware of that narrative."

We are so excited to see what this flexible actor brings to Heart of Stone.



