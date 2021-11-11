With all of the big-budget, CGI hype-fests taking over theaters and streaming services, it is a breath of fresh air to watch a film for a change. Not a blockbuster movie, action riddled flick, or continuation of a comic book property, but a thoughtful, poignant, one film story about coming of age, the power of family, and actual stakes that don't involve capes and super-powered heroes. Belfast is that film.

Director Kenneth Branagh, who lived through something similar in his own life, has crafted a powerful narrative revolving around the turbulent era of 1960's Belfast, Ireland when local scraps between those of Catholic and Protestant faith spilled over into the streets of one small village leading to unrest throughout the country. Seen through the eyes of Buddy (played brilliantly by newcomer Jude Hill), a young Protestant boy living through the turmoil going on in Northern Ireland. His story begins with a normal day of playing with his friends as the camera weaves its way throughout the town in which he lives. Adults standing guard in doorways, keeping an eye on the ins and outs of the local children, much the way I, myself, remember the sort of game of telephone the elders in my neighborhood would play to let us know when our parents wanted us to come in for dinner before the advent of cell phones. Everyone watching out for everyone else. These were truly simpler times.

After a gang of opposing faiths decides to strong-arm the citizens of Belfast through violent means involving firebombs and threats, the film begins to focus on the parents of Buddy. Jamie Dornan and Caitriona Balfe respectively give two of the most powerfully real performances as the embattled couple, who are trying to fight through the bleakness of their situations. Pa, who is forced to leave his family for work out of town, and Ma left behind to raise their family, with the constant threat of violence looming every moment.

Another bright point in the film is the stellar performances by Judi Dench and Ciarán Hinds as Buddy's grandparents. The sense of realism brought to the screen by these two legends lends an added elation to the craft of acting. Every line delivered is thoughtful and effective. Truly, this will be one of the front-runners at the Academy Awards no matter who is nominated for what.

The film is mostly in black and white, while elements such as the movies they watch are shown in color. This plays as a powerful juxtaposition in so much of the film's storyline of grim reality, allowing to reflect the escapist aspect these movies are for Buddy and his family. There are moments of wonder when they sit in the audience of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, for example, and experience the effect of the titular car taking flight as they, themselves, move enthrallingly with the action on screen. Bold, colorized scenes reflect off of Judi Dench's oversized spectacles, while she remains in a drab grey tone. These moments, although jarring, give the story beats a time to breathe amongst the harsh world going on outside of the movie house.

In almost a love letter to cinema, Branagh takes his skill for filmmaking and makes it a character in and of itself. Scenes from films such as the Gary Cooper classic western High Noon are used as reflections of Jamie Doran's Pa character when he is left alone to face the violence brought on by his former friends turned enemies to help both Buddy and the audience get a handle on the stakes of the conflict, even going so far as to play the theme song "Do Not Forsake Me, Oh My Darling'' when Pa stands against his taunting adversaries.

Even with the initial angst around every corner, Belfast plays as a drama with a light heart when needed. First crushes, trouble-making, and typical issues faced by those moving on to young adulthood are center stage throughout balancing the levity of the piece in a relatable way. There are recollections of similar films such as In America (2002), about a struggling Irish family who upends their life to move to Hell's Kitchen, that feels like almost a companion piece to Belfast. Stories of keeping family first even when the world around them does its best to tear them apart. Bittersweet dramas which evoke as many tears as they do laughs.

With the onslaught of the typical Hollywood blockbusters overshadowing film making of the truest sense, Belfast is a standout in a sea of production notes and test screened fodder made by the committee. Top to bottom, Belfast is a quiet yet bold film that begs to be experienced and delivers its message through all-star performances, a fun Van Morrison soundtrack, and amazing storytelling.

Belfast will plaing in theaters on November 12, 2021.