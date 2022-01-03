There are certain roles that just seem doomed to typecast you - and billionaire BDSM hunk in one of the biggest sexual fantasies ever to hit screens is definitely one of them.

There was certainly worry about Dornan being typecast after the blockbuster hit screens - but he wasn't one of the ones worrying. As he told The Telegraph in a recent interview:

"At the time, I was asked if I was scared of being typecast - as what? As a BDSM-loving billionaire? I think that's a one-off. Nothing close to that has come my way again - I've barely worn a suit since."

While that is a crime for a host of reasons, it stands that that alone is an accomplishment. It can be very difficult for actors who are famed for one particular role can have a lot of difficulty convincing the public to let them move on and try new things - but often, as it did for Daniel Radcliffe, a split into an entirely new genre can help matters.

Jamie Dornan isn't going into comedy, though. No, he's walking straight into a drama with a quickly growing feed of Oscar buzz: Kenneth Branagh's Belfast, a semi-autobiographical story that he wrote and directed, about the start of The Troubles in Ireland.

Also starring Judi Dench, Ciaran Hinds and Caitriona Balfe, and with a score by Van Morrison, Belfast has received several accolades at film festivals, and is already up for seven Golden Globes.

One of those Golden Globe nominations is for Dornan, who plays Pa, young Buddy's father, in the film.

If anything can get you out of a typecast rut, it's playing a dad in a serious drama about The Troubles - and winning an award for it will REALLY do it.

Hopefully now Jamie Dornan's public image will put him closer to the roles he really wants to play, allowing him to finally leave his association with Christian Grey in the past - at least, mostly.