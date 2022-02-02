Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child together.

The pair initially flew to Barbados, Riri's native nation, before telling the rest of the globe.

In fact, the sole reason they went there last month was to initially tell their friends and family about their impending announcement.

According to Hollywood Life, the couple was looking forward to spending the holidays with their family and friends and sharing the good news.

They claimed, "Rihanna's and Rocky's most recent trip to the Barbados over the holidays was to reveal the big news to their close family and friends first before they made the announcement for the whole world to find out."

The "Diamonds" singer and her rapper boyfriend have allegedly kept the news under wraps because they don't want the extra media attention when she is still a long way pregnant.

There's no hiding it now that the Fenty Beauty mogul is starting to show.

Another unidentified source close to the pair informed the magazine that the "Umbrella" singer is "overjoyed" to be expecting a child.

Rihanna is anticipating something different now that she has a bun in the oven.

"She is looking to get engaged and married soon as ASAP is her guy 1000%."

The source added, "Now that all family and friends know she is having a little one, she can't be any happier. It is without question the best time in her life right now."

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky uploaded photos from their trip to New York City on Jan. 31, in which the "We Found Love" singer can be seen flaunting her expanding baby bump while her lover kisses her forehead.

The announcement of Rihanna's pregnancy comes barely two years after the couple sparked romance rumors.

After they were observed spending time in New York together after her breakup with Hassan Jameel, the rumor began.

A source told E News at the time that the singer wasn't searching for a long-term romance.

"Rihanna is single. She just got out of a lengthy passionate romance with Hassan," a source informed the outlet in 2020.

"She wants to be single and isn't going to jump into something. She's hanging out with A$AP Rocky, but she is not dating him."

In a May 2021 interview with GQ, though, A$AP couldn't stop gushing over his partner, whom he referred to as "the love of my life."

