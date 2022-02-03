Nick Cannon went celiebate back in October of 2021, and here is the reason why.

The star announced his celibacy just a few short months ago. Cannon was known for having various children with various different women. Yesterday etalk posted a video on their Twitter in which clarified his celibacy timeline. Fans were confused upon discovering that he was expecting another child as they believed he had started his journey prior to that. However, his decision to be celibate came after discovering that he was going to have another baby with Bre Tiesi. "I had shared the news about Bre being pregnant. That was the reason I started my celibacy journey...So, for anyone who was thinking, 'Oh, he wasn't celibate,' I was!"

Nick Cannon sets the record straight about his celibacy pic.twitter.com/jQfj2onOlF — etalk (@etalkCTV) February 2, 2022

While he is very excited to welcome his son into the world, this boy will be his eight child. After his birth, he will have had eight children with five different women. Cannon shared on his talk show that the decision came under therapist recommendation. "My therapist said I should probably be celibate." Upon reflection, Cannon has remarked that this life decision has allowed him to get back in touch with himself.

This journey of celibacy, however, came to a quick end. Once the star started feeling in control and more like his old self again, the journey came to an end. Cannon mentioned, "Well, no! I'm not celibate no more!...I made it almost to New Year's...We made it to 2022!"

We are glad that Cannon has been able to take this time to serve his own mental heatlh.