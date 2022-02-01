Nick Cannon became a hot topic online after confirming that he was expecting his eighth child just a few weeks after his son Zen passed away. More recently, the "America's Got Talent" host revealed his plans; is he planning to have more children in the future?

Speaking to the latest episode of "Nick Cannon Show" on Monday evening, the famous TV personality said he is now celibate after he conceived a new child with another woman named Bre Tiesi.

The "Masked Singer" host shared a story when he went to his therapist and told him that he should "probably celibate" after sharing the news of Tiesi's pregnancy.

"That was the reason why I started my celibacy journey back then," he noted. (via The Sun)

He noted that he was celibate because he was dealing with his future and felt like his life was "out of control."

It seems like he never regretted celibacy as it helped him through his journey of "getting one with myself and dealing with this."

The famed host has been abstinent from sex since October 2021. He also shared that he had a hard time as his children have different mothers.

At the end of his monologue, he clarified that he's still wanted to have as many children as he can as long as he can "provide for and be a good father too."

"I want to be the best father that I could possibly be, but I'm not counting out ever having more children," he added.

This was not his first time talking about celibacy, as he also opened about the topic in October 2021, saying he was "celibate" at the time.

Cannon is currently waiting for the birth of his eighth child. Speculations about his new baby started circulating when he attended a gender reveal party in Malibu with Bre Tiesi.

During the event, it was revealed that Cannon and Tiesi were having a baby boy. At the time of this writing, the model's due date has not been publicized.

Aside from his recent child, the host is a father of seven children from four different women. He had twins with Mariah Carey named Monroe and Moroccan.

He shares two children with Brittany Bell as well as another set of twins with Abby De La Rosa.

Unfortunately, his baby boy with Alyssa Scott, passed away this year due to a brain tumor.

