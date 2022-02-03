Julia Garner is a vocal gymnast.

Garner will be starring as Anna Delvey in the upcoming series Inventing Anna. The series follows the true story of Annd Delvey, who managed to scam the wealthiest members of New York society. Garner, a seasoned actress, took great care in creating the unique voice of Delvey.

As she said in an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon:

"I really wanted to make sure that it was kind one of one of those things, if she goes back to Europe, all of her friends are like 'Oh my god, you sound so American', and then all her friends here are like, 'Oh my god, you sound so European!'"

She definitely succeeded!



Giving a real person a unique on-screen life is an interesting challenge that Garner has certainly mastered. She has obviously put in a detailed amount of research and care into the decision she has made for the character. She expertly layers an American accent on top of a Russian accent on top of a German accent. It is an accent turducken that brings the character to life before our eyes.

If we feel like we are seeing Anna when Garner is just being interviewed on a late night talk show, we are certain that her performance in the television show will blow us away! As Jimmy Fallon excitedly remarked after Garner showed off her skills, "That will go in the history books of 'How to Act'!"

Inventing Anna will premiere on Netflix on February 11th, 2022.