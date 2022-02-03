Has Fortnite gone overboard on the celebrity skins? Fans on Twitter seem divided, after the most recent addition of a Bruno Mars and an Anderson Paak skin to the game - a game in which you could already play as such popular names as Ariana Grande, Zendaya, Thanos, Spider-Man, and more.

Bruno Mars X Fortnite Trailer . Let's Go We Got Uptown Funk Emote. Emote name is Freedom Wheels pic.twitter.com/XDnwl5C84i — SLEEPY LEAKS (@SleepyFNBR) February 3, 2022

Bruno Mars is now in the same game as:



Kratos

Master Chief

Thanos

Ryu

Ariana Grande

Travis Scott

Spider-Man

And like a million other popular characters.

Fortnite kinda crazy pic.twitter.com/4dlSXDFpTa — Sky (@SkywardWing) February 3, 2022

idk how to feel about the fact that in this day and age we will be able to watch Anderson paak throw hands with Naruto while Bruno mars carries Zendaya to safety from Sasuke and spiderman web swings past Will smith to gun down Rick Sanchez and Thanos just stands there twerking. https://t.co/guEHv6zbh6 — INQWIRE (@INQWIRE_CH) February 3, 2022

According to the gaming site Polygon:

"Both musicians will have their own unique skins, along with several cosmetic additions to go with them. Mars will get the Sound Scepter Pickaxe, which doubles as a back bling when he isn't using it, and the Freedom Wheels Emote. Meanwhile, .Paak will get the Boom Bap Pickaxe and the Sonic Snare Back Bling. Both skins will also come with alternate styles for their in-game skins as well."

Admittedly, we don't know what half those words mean, but we're hoping that if you play Fortnite, you do, and you're excited about them.

For those who haven't paid attention to Fortnite since it went viral in 2018, you can now get several celebrity skins in the mano-y-mano online survival game. Other celebrity skins fans loved include:

...and more!

So, if you ever wanted to play a game where you can just watch celebrites straight up try to kill each other in the most ridiculous of ways, now is definitely your time to get into Fortnite. Good luck and godspeed - and please, keep these tweets about it coming, because they are HILARIOUS out of context.