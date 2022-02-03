According to Tom Holland, he's been called out by his parents for behaving like "a movie star." So .he's saying it can happen sometime - him having an inflated ego like someone who has let his fame get into his head

Although Tom Holland has risen to international fame as Spider-Man, his close friends and family have helped him maintain his modesty. "I just have a great network of friends and family," the London-born star said during a sit-down interview with ITV's This Morning.

As for Holland's family, he says he's still in touch with those he spent time with as a kid.

"'My friends from home are all my friends from when I was a kid," he shared.

He went on to say that they had a positive impact on his career because they helped him maintain a healthy sense of self-awareness.

"My family are the first people to tell me if I'm having a moment of, I guess, movie stardom. And, you know, they just keep me grounded,' he said.

ALSO READ: Alicia Silverstone Unrecognizable: Is This How the 'Clueless' Star Looks Right Now?

Tom made it clear that he had no intention of growing arrogant and that he was unwilling to enjoy the negative fruits of his fame - such as being big-headed.

According to him, his friends wouldn't like him as much if he acted like some of the celebrities from Hollywood.

New movie Uncharted stars Tom alongside Mark Wahlberg, who is known for his muscular physique and intense workout routine. Tom admitted that he felt like a'son' of the 50-year-old actor.

"The only luxury of the lockdown for me was that we went on set for the day one of shooting and I realized that I looked like Mark's 12-year-old son. He's massive, right? He's so broad. I mean, look at him," he shared .

Tom was actually inspired by Wahlberg during the COVID-19 lockdown to improve his fitness.

"I had five months at home, because we shut down for COVID. And all I did was eat and train every day," he said.

As soon as he returned to set, the performer exclaimed that his costar had been impressed by his physical prowess.

When I came back to work he did actually comment. He was like, "Wow, you've put one some serious size." I was actually really grateful for the break,' he stated.

He also once said he thought Wahlberg gave him a sex toy when it was a gun.

"Mark Wahlberg was kind enough to give me a massage gun after I left his house in L.A. and he drove me back to my hotel," said Holland, telling a story about when they first met.

"I was confused as to what kind of massage gun this was, having never seen one before, and I thought it was the type of self-pleasure," shared the Spider-Man: No Way Home star hilariously,

ALSO READ: Ashlee Simpson Averts Disaster in a Horse Race, Almost Breaks Down In Tears Before Husband Saves The Day