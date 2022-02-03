Artem Chigvintsev still suffers from the same health issue that led him to leave the "Dancing With the Stars" national tour last month.

On Thursday, Chigvintsev shared an update regarding his health status through a post on his Instagram Story. According to the 39-year-old dancer, he had his x-ray done on Wednesday to check whether he still got pneumonia.

Unfortunately, the results came back positive, leading him to take another set of antibiotics.

"Hopefully, this one will do the magic, will do the trick, to kick out the pneumonia out of my lungs," he said, as quoted by US Magazine. "So that's where I'm at. I hope everyone is staying safe and healthy."

He shared the same post on his Twitter account, where fans showered him with messages of support and get well soon wishes.

One wrote, "We are all thinking of you and Artem for full healing! Hope this 2nd round of antibiotics gets rid of it! I'm sorry this has been such a frustrating process but you've got this."

"I have been there I have had pneumonia and both lungs it is not fun. Sending you love, speedy recovery and prayers," another wrote.

Artem Chigvintsev Leaves "DWTS" Tour

The update came two weeks after Chigvintsev announced his break from the tour due to unexpected health issues. At that time, he assured the fans and viewers that he would prioritize his recovery to rejoin the cast and crew on their concert.

He also thanked everyone for their patience and understanding as he tries to beat the dreaded illness.

Meanwhile, his fiancée Nikki Bella's twin sister, Brie, exclusively revealed more details about Chigvintsev in an interview with Us Weekly. She revealed that the dancer also had COVID-19 before clarifying that he was suffering from something more than the virus.

Per the "Real Dirty Dancing" star, it was hard for Chigvintsev to contract pneumonia while on tour. Still, he has been reportedly seeing some improvement since taking a break from his current project.

"He's doing a lot better, which is so great," Brie said. "I know it's really made him feel good seeing everyone just reaching out and thinking of him and sending their thoughts and prayers his way."

