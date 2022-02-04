Can one single fandom be so powerful that they actually do their own version of everything?

We don't know, but the Taylor Swift fandom sure is giving it the good ol' college try.

If you've been online lately, you've probably noticed the blocky word game trend taking over Twitter.

Wordle 230 3/6*



⬛🟩⬛⬛🟨

🟩🟩🟩🟩⬛

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 — FINNEAS (@finneas) February 4, 2022

The game is Wordle: It's a word guessing game in which you get six tries to guess the word of the day. On each guess, the game tells you if any of the letters you used are a) in the word at all, or b) in the right spot. Using the process of elimination, you're meant to be able to guess the word by try number six. If you don't...well, sorry buddy, you lost today, better luck tomorrow.

The New York Times recently bought the puzzle game to add to their own games section, which includes such other gems as the crossword, Vertex, and the mini crossword, as well as other games.

This acquisition actually caused quite a stir, as you need a subscription to the New York Times to play most of their games, but the publication has said that they intend to keep the game free, at least for now.

Still, it seems some are preparing for the inevitable by inventing their own versions of Wordle - just last night a friend told me about Absurdle, a game which somehow actively tries to work against your guesses in making the most obscure word possible. (To be honest, I'm still not quite sure how it works, but you can see if you can figure it out if you want.)

Still, for all the adaptations, you would think a version themed after Taylor Swift wouldn't really work - how do you have that many words connected to one person's life?

Well, if you're a True Swiftie, you can apparently come up with several right off the bat:

Some 5 letter words that could be used for Taylordle that are less problematic?

-Lover

-Peace

-Betty

-James

-Romeo

-Clean

-Coney

-Lyric

-Exile

-seven

-Cruel

-Heart

-Dress

-Shake

-Grace

-Style

-Blank

-Woods



Etc etc etc — Kinley ✨ (@ReadyForIt1989) February 1, 2022

Some might make the case that a themed version of the game makes it easier to play - there are fewer words to guess that would fit, and there can't be any surprise words you didn't know were words, like Salet.

If this is anything, its a testament to the sheer size and devotion of Taylor Swift's fandom - how many other stars do you know of who could support a game like this? It was literally created by a podcast called The Holy Swift podcast.

Oh, by the way, if you want to play Taylordle...here you go.