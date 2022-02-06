Andy Grammer is the nicest guy you'll meet! He took the time to call Greg & Gina this morning on the Today's 101.9 Morning Show to talk about his 17-date, "The Art of Joy Tour" that's coming to Hollywood Casino at Charlestown Races in Charles Town, West Virginia on Saturday, February 12th. Tickets are on sale and available now!

READ ALSO: Ellen Pompeo Reveals Her Dream Podcast Guest: 'Isn't That Who We All Want to Sit Down With?'

Andy was up early with 2 young daughters including Israel, "Izzy" who was born two weeks into the pandemic lockdown. Andy talked about how the isolation forced him to work on self-love and inspired new songs like "Love Myself" on his upcoming fifth full-length album. To find out what inspired his newest single "Joy" and if he would consider playing a Vegas residency, click here to listen to the interview.

About Greg and Gina

Greg & Gina are like the Ross & Rachel of Today's 101.9. Everybody asks them if they're married or dating. They're not, but the chemistry keeps you guessing.

Greg's lived in Baltimore all his life. Gina is a Philly girl who grew up in the DMV.

Gina went to WVU and is still a party girl who loves shopping, social media and planning happy hours. Greg went to Towson University and has 3 kids, a cat & a dog, but still enjoys a Corona, (his birthday is Cinco de Mayo) on a boat or at an O's game.

RELATED ARTICLE: 2014 Concert Tours: Lady Gaga, One Direction, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus & More Performing Around World [PHOTOS]