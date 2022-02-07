Kim and Ye may have gotten into it over their children over the weekend - again - but surprisingly, they're not the members of the Kardashian crew that are all over the news today.

Why? Well, because beauty mogul Kylie Jenner just announced the birth of her second baby with her on-again off-again partner Travis Scott on Instagram.

The reality star posted a simple picture of her holding her new baby's hand - no faces in the black and white snapshot, but a lot of love. She captioned the post "2/2/22," and added a blue heart - which most took to indicate that the new baby is a boy.

This little guy is the younger sibling to four-year-old Stormi Jenner, whom Scott and Jenner have reportedly done very well co-parenting together despite the hot and cold nature of their relationship.

The new baby may be the only spot of good news in the Kardashian-Jenner family as of late. Scott is currently facing a lawsuit for billions of dollars in potential damages following the tragedy at Astroworld in Texas, where a crowd surge at one of his concerts killed ten people and injured many more.

In addition, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's divorce has only gotten messier, with the rapper posting on Instagram over the weekend to accuse his ex-wife of kidnapping his children, and rage about his eldest, eight-year-old North West, being allowed to have a TikTok account.

Still, a new baby is always a source of love and joy, and we hope that Jenner and Scott get to enjoy this precious time with their new child.