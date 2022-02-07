Steve Irwin's son, Robert, was almost left severely injured after a 12-foot crocodile almost bit him off - and the whole thing was recorded in a video.

Robert was leading the season finale of his "Crikey! It's the Irwins" show when a leucistic saltwater crocodile, Casper, nearly attacked him.

The filming of the series was held at the Australian Zoo, and the now-viral clip shows how Casper almost jumped at the 18-year-old when he was checking if the reptile was already comfortable in its new habitat.

When Robert attempted to give him food, the crocodile pursued him instead and opened his mouth widely at him. He then ran to escape the crocodile while yelling, "Bail" to the rest of the cast and crew around the site.

According to New York Post, Casper currently weighs around 350 kilograms and measures about 12.1 in length. Meanwhile, National Geographic reported that saltwater crocodiles could slam their jaws with 3,700 pounds per square inch (psi), or 16,460 newtons, of bite force.

With that said, anyone who encounters a crocodile bite can surely experience what being eaten alive feels like.

Robert Irwin Shares Experience to Fans

Robert shared the same clip on his Instagram post, remembering how they escaped the wild attack.

"We've definitely saved the best for last, including one of the most intense croc feeds I've done! We prioritize natural behavior with our crocs," he said.

But despite the near-death experience, he said that he and his team want to educate everyone about crocodile conservation. On top of that, safety is crucial for them so they must know when to call it.

After realizing how powerful and quick Casper is, they had no choice but to bail.

Fans also learned a fun fact about the saltwater crocodile, as Robert revealed Casper was rescued by his late father, Steve, in 2002.

Steve, who was known as a crocodile hunter, faced a devastating death while filming "Ocean's Deadliest" years after the success of "The Ten Deadliest Snakes in the World."

But in a freak accident in September 2006, Steve died at the age of 44. He and his team spotted an eight-foot-wide stingray and swam with it. After a few moments, its barb went through Steve's chest and made hundreds of strikes.

"Steve was standing in a huge pool of blood that I realized something had gone wrong," cameraman Justin Lyons said.

